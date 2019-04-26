Listen Live Sports

Beckman tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

April 26, 2019 10:15 pm
 
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Jack Beckman topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night at zMAX Dragway in the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

Beckman had a 3.891-second run at 321.42 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat during NHRA’s Friday Prime Time Night Of Fire that featured pyrotechnics and special music for each driver.

“I forgot about the fire. And I found myself having a very fan moment in the race car,” Beckman said. “The icing on the cake was to have the car run as good as it did. I don’t know if the 3.89 will hold, but it gives the other teams something to shoot for. And more importantly, it gives us something to shoot for.”

Mike Salinas led the Top Fuel field and Karen Stoffer topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle class. Salinas had a 3.687 at 327.43, and Stoffer ran a 6.864 at 195.17 on a Suzuki.

