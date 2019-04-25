Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Belgian tennis player gets 1-month ban for betting

April 25, 2019 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A Belgian tennis player has been suspended for one month for betting on matches.

Benjamin D’Hoe, a 22-year-old player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 782 in 2017, admitted to placing more than 900 mostly low-value bets on professional tennis matches from Jan. 31-Feb. 26, 2017.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says D’Hoe was given a six-month ban, with five months suspended provided he commits no further offense. He received a fine of $3,000, of which $2,500 was suspended.

In announcing the ban on Thursday, the TUI said it took into account that D’Hoe reported his offense himself and he didn’t bet on matches in which he competed.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.