Bengals Draft Preview Capsule

11. CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Third straight losing season and another significant attendance decline ended coach Marvin Lewis’ run at 16 seasons. Rams QB coach Zac Taylor takes over at age 35, significant change in direction with coaching staff. He inherits team with some aging stars, including Andy Dalton and A.J. Green, and lots of young players who struggled mightily last year.

FREE AGENCY: Bengals spent plenty money keeping their potential free agents, including RT Bobby Hart (three years), LB Preston Brown (three years), TE C.J. Uzomah (three years), TE Tyler Eifert (one year) and CB Darqueze Dennard (one year). Their biggest additions were G John Miller (three years) from Bills, and CB B.W. Webb (three years) from Giants. They also released CB Vontaze Burfict.

THEY NEED: LB, OT, DE, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: CB, S, P/PK.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Michigan LB Devin Bush; LSU LB Devin White; Florida OT Jawaan Taylor.

OUTLOOK: Bengals covet first-round linebacker who could start right away and fill void with Burfict’s departure after subpar season that featured another suspension and more injuries. They also need to add offensive tackle, defensive end and tight end. Biggest intrigue will be whether they go for quarterback at No. 11 if highly rated one slips.

