Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Bills sign Quinton Spain in latest offensive line addition

April 3, 2019 12:07 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign guard Quinton Spain to a one-year contract in their effort to overhaul the offensive line.

The 27-year-old Spain spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he started 48 games at left guard. He signed with the Titans in 2015 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of West Virginia.

Spain agreed to the contract Wednesday.

He becomes the sixth offensive lineman Buffalo has added this offseason in a bid to upgrade what had been a patchwork unit. The line struggled last year after center Eric Wood and guard Richie Incognito unexpectedly retired.

Spain is expected to compete with newcomer Jon Feliciano and returning guard Wyatt Teller for the starting job.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

