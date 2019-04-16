Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

‘Black Sox’ player’s niece dies; tried to clear uncle’s name

April 16, 2019 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A niece of Chicago “Black Sox” player George “Buck” Weaver who spent years in an unsuccessful campaign to convince Major League Baseball to reinstate her late uncle has died.

Angie Hill of the Tablerock HealthCare Center says 92-year-old Pat Anderson died Sunday of natural causes at the Kimberling City, Missouri, facility.

Weaver was one of eight White Sox players banned for life from baseball by the commissioner at the time even after they were found not guilty of taking bribes to throw the 1919 World Series.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Anderson’s effort to clear Weaver’s name even attracted then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama’s attention. In a 2005 letter asking baseball’s commissioner to launch a new investigation, Obama wrote there was no evidence Weaver took part in the fix.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.