Blackhawks-Predators Sums

April 6, 2019 10:39 pm
 
Chicago 2 0 0—2
Nashville 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Chicago, Perlini 14 (DeBrincat, Strome), 2:58. 2, Chicago, Caggiula 12 (Kane), 10:07. Penalties_Turris, NSH, (slashing), 17:33.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Fabbro 1 (Hamhuis, Forsberg), 9:07. 4, Nashville, Forsberg 28 (Granlund, Simmonds), 18:50. Penalties_Toews, CHI, (hooking), 13:41; Chicago bench, served by Strome (too many men on the ice), 16:43.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Arvidsson 34 (Subban, Smith), 3:33 (pp). 6, Nashville, Sissons 15 (Ellis, Bonino), 17:51. 7, Nashville, Bonino 17 (Watson), 19:03. Penalties_Hayden, CHI, (slashing), 3:11; Hamhuis, NSH, (holding stick), 5:46.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-12-13_33. Nashville 14-22-14_50.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 16-12-4 (49 shots-45 saves). Nashville, Rinne 30-19-4 (33-31).

A_17,694 (17,113). T_2:24.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Darren Gibbs.

