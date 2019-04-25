Listen Live Sports

Blue Jackets-Bruins Sum

April 25, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Columbus 0 0 2 0—2
Boston 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Acciari 1 (McAvoy), 10:34 (sh).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Dubinsky 1 (Nash, Jones), 7:39. 3, Columbus, Dubois 2 (Panarin, Jones), 7:52. 4, Boston, Coyle 4 (Krug, Johansson), 15:25.

Overtime_5, Boston, Coyle 5 (Heinen, Johansson), 5:15.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 4-10-7-1_22. Boston 14-6-13-4_37.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 4-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Rask 5-3 (22-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:56.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jonny Murray.

