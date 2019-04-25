Blue Jackets-Bruins Sum

|Columbus
|0
|0
|2
|0—2
|Boston
|1
|0
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Boston, Acciari 1 (McAvoy), 10:34 (sh).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Columbus, Dubinsky 1 (Nash, Jones), 7:39. 3, Columbus, Dubois 2 (Panarin, Jones), 7:52. 4, Boston, Coyle 4 (Krug, Johansson), 15:25.
Overtime_5, Boston, Coyle 5 (Heinen, Johansson), 5:15.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 4-10-7-1_22. Boston 14-6-13-4_37.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 4.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 4-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Rask 5-3 (22-20).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:56.
Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jonny Murray.
