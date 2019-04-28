Blue Jackets-Bruins Sum

|Columbus
First Period_1, Boston, Grzelcyk 1 (Krejci, McAvoy), 7:50 (pp).
Second Period_2, Columbus, Panarin 3 (Atkinson, Jones), 1:03 (pp). 3, Boston, Pastrnak 3 (Johansson, Coyle), 2:01. 4, Columbus, Panarin 4 (Jones), 8:01.
Third Period_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_5, Columbus, Duchene 4 (Panarin, Atkinson), 3:42 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-10-7-10-5_41. Boston 6-7-8-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 2 of 4; Boston 1 of 4.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 5-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Boston, Rask 5-4 (41-38).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_-20:-11.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.
