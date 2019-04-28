Blue Jackets-Bruins Sums

|Columbus
First Period_1, Boston, Grzelcyk 1 (Krejci, McAvoy), 7:50 (pp). Penalties_Anderson, CBJ, (interference), 6:29; Marchand, BOS, (cross checking), 20:00.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Panarin 3 (Atkinson, Jones), 1:03 (pp). 3, Boston, Pastrnak 3 (Johansson, Coyle), 2:01. 4, Columbus, Panarin 4 (Jones), 8:01. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (tripping), 6:36; Anderson, CBJ, major (high sticking), 7:37.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Atkinson, CBJ, (tripping), 10:48.
First Overtime_None. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (high sticking), 10:48.
Second Overtime_5, Columbus, Duchene 4 (Panarin, Atkinson), 3:42 (pp). Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (tripping), 2:59.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-10-7-10-5_41. Boston 6-7-8-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 2 of 4; Boston 1 of 4.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 5-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Boston, Rask 5-4 (41-38).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_-20:-11.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.
