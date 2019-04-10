Blue Jackets-Lightning Sum

Columbus 0 1 3—4 Tampa Bay 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1, 4:12 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 1 (Miller, Cernak), 11:01. 3, Tampa Bay, Gourde 1 (Sergachev, Rutta), 17:50.

Second Period_4, Columbus, Foligno 1 (Anderson), 9:15.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Savard 1, 7:56. 6, Columbus, Anderson 1 (Jenner), 11:54 (sh). 7, Columbus, Jones 1 (Werenski, Panarin), 14:05 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-11-9_26. Tampa Bay 13-11-5_29.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 1-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-1 (26-22).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:27.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

