Blue Jackets-Lightning Sum

April 12, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Columbus 2 1 2—5
Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 1 (Duchene), 5:15. 2, Columbus, Werenski 1 (Duchene), 11:44 (pp).

Second Period_3, Columbus, Duchene 1 (Panarin, Werenski), 1:28 (pp).

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Cernak, Miller), 5:00. 5, Columbus, Nash 1 (Jenner), 9:06. 6, Columbus, Panarin 1 (Bjorkstrand, Duchene), 12:15.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-7-10_27. Tampa Bay 8-5-11_24.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 2-0 (24 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-2 (27-22).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

