Blue Jackets-Senators Sum

Columbus 3 1 2—6 Ottawa 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Dubois 26 (Savard, Panarin), 3:39. 2, Columbus, Nutivaara 5 (Foligno, Bjorkstrand), 9:08. 3, Columbus, Dubois 27, 10:33.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Chabot 14 (Gibbons), 8:50. 5, Columbus, Texier 1 (Bjorkstrand), 15:35.

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Boedker 7 (Ryan, Tierney), 6:32. 7, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 23, 9:28. 8, Columbus, Nash 3 (Savard, Panarin), 18:43.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 14-4-9_27. Ottawa 9-11-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 0; Ottawa 0 of 0.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 10-7-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 14-19-1 (19-17), C.Anderson 17-27-4 (7-4).

A_18,425 (18,572). T_2:19.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Cherrey.

