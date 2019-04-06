Listen Live Sports

Blue Jackets-Senators Sums

April 6, 2019 9:41 pm
 
Columbus 3 1 2—6
Ottawa 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Dubois 26 (Savard, Panarin), 3:39. 2, Columbus, Nutivaara 5 (Foligno, Bjorkstrand), 9:08. 3, Columbus, Dubois 27, 10:33. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Chabot 14 (Gibbons), 8:50. 5, Columbus, Texier 1 (Bjorkstrand), 15:35. Penalties_None.

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Boedker 7 (Ryan, Tierney), 6:32. 7, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 23, 9:28. 8, Columbus, Nash 3 (Savard, Panarin), 18:43. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 14-4-9_27. Ottawa 9-11-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 0; Ottawa 0 of 0.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 10-7-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 14-19-1 (19-17), C.Anderson 17-27-4 (7-4).

A_18,425 (18,572). T_2:19.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Cherrey.

