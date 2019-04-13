Blue Jays 3, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .385 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 a-Robertson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Diaz 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Garcia dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .119 1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Totals 33 1 8 1 1 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .346 Smoak dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .211 Hernandez lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .213 Grichuk cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .192 Gurriel Jr. 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .179 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .140 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Hanson rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Brito rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maile c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .313 Totals 28 3 5 3 3 14

Tampa Bay 000 001 000—1 8 0 Toronto 000 000 21x—3 5 3

a-struck out for Choi in the 8th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Maile (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Adames (3), Grichuk (4), Gurriel Jr. (4). 3B_Zunino (1). RBIs_Meadows (16), Hernandez (6), Gurriel Jr. 2 (7). SB_Kiermaier (3). CS_Choi (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Diaz, Kiermaier, Zunino, Robertson); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Tellez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 11; Toronto 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Pham. LIDP_Kiermaier. GIDP_Pham, Galvis.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Adames, Choi), (Diaz, Lowe, Choi); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Galvis, Tellez), (Hernandez, Maile).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 6 1 0 0 1 9 82 2.16 Roe, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 19 5.40 Beeks 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 3 33 3.18 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz 6 6 1 1 0 2 69 1.50 Pannone, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.00 Biagini, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 14 3.86 Mayza, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.26 Giles, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 1-0, Mayza 2-0. WP_Giles.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:44. A_20,771 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.