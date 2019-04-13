Blue Jays 3, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.385
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|a-Robertson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Diaz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Garcia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|1
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Smoak dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Gurriel Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.179
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Hanson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Brito rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|3
|14
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|21x—3
|5
|3
a-struck out for Choi in the 8th.
1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.
E_Hernandez (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Maile (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Adames (3), Grichuk (4), Gurriel Jr. (4). 3B_Zunino (1). RBIs_Meadows (16), Hernandez (6), Gurriel Jr. 2 (7). SB_Kiermaier (3). CS_Choi (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Diaz, Kiermaier, Zunino, Robertson); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Tellez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 11; Toronto 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Pham. LIDP_Kiermaier. GIDP_Pham, Galvis.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Adames, Choi), (Diaz, Lowe, Choi); Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Galvis, Tellez), (Hernandez, Maile).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|82
|2.16
|Roe, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|5.40
|Beeks
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|33
|3.18
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|69
|1.50
|Pannone, W, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.00
|Biagini, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.86
|Mayza, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.26
|Giles, S, 4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 1-0, Mayza 2-0. WP_Giles.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:44. A_20,771 (53,506).
