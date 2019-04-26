Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.223
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Hundley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.394
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Hanson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Drury 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|020—2
|5
|0
|Toronto
|101
|000
|002—4
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Phegley in the 8th.
1-ran for Guerrero Jr. in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Pinder (6), Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Grossman (2), off Biagini; Sogard (2), off Fiers; Drury (3), off Petit. RBIs_Grossman 2 (7), Sogard (7), Grichuk (9), Drury 2 (5). SB_Hernandez (2). S_McKinney.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Davis, Profar); Toronto 2 (Tellez, Jansen). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Toronto 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Piscotty, Drury.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|101
|7.03
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.63
|Petit, L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.93
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|97
|1.43
|Biagini, BS, 2-3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.75
|Tepera
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8.10
|Giles, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.19
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:50. A_28,688 (53,506).
