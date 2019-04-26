Blue Jays 4, Athletics 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .321 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .223 Morales 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .177 Pinder lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .316 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .165 Laureano cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254 a-Grossman ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .239 Hundley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Totals 32 2 5 2 2 10

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .394 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .219 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 1-Hanson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .167 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Drury 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .182 Jansen c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .177 Totals 33 4 8 4 1 6

Oakland 000 000 020—2 5 0 Toronto 101 000 002—4 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Phegley in the 8th.

1-ran for Guerrero Jr. in the 9th.

Advertisement

LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Pinder (6), Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Grossman (2), off Biagini; Sogard (2), off Fiers; Drury (3), off Petit. RBIs_Grossman 2 (7), Sogard (7), Grichuk (9), Drury 2 (5). SB_Hernandez (2). S_McKinney.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Davis, Profar); Toronto 2 (Tellez, Jansen). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Toronto 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Piscotty, Drury.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 7 6 2 2 0 5 101 7.03 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 3.63 Petit, L, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 2.93 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 7 1 0 0 2 7 97 1.43 Biagini, BS, 2-3 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 18 3.75 Tepera 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 8.10 Giles, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.19

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:50. A_28,688 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.