Blue Jays 5, Athletics 1

April 20, 2019 12:57 am
 
Toronto Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 1 Grssman lf 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 2 0
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 2 1
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan lf 3 1 0 0 Morales 1b 4 0 1 0
McKnney rf 4 1 2 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Drury 3b 4 1 1 1 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0
Brito cf 3 1 1 1 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 2 Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 1 6 1
Toronto 040 100 000—5
Oakland 100 000 000—1

LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Smoak (3), McKinney (5), D.Jansen (2), M.Chapman (5), Morales (1). HR_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman W,1-3 8 6 1 1 2 6
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Brooks L,2-2 5 6 5 5 2 5
Petit 2 1 0 0 0 2
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 2

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:36. A_15,128 (46,765).

