Blue Jays 5, Athletics 1

|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brito cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Toronto
|040
|100
|000—5
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000—1
LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Smoak (3), McKinney (5), D.Jansen (2), M.Chapman (5), Morales (1). HR_Drury (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman W,1-3
|8
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|Brooks L,2-2
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Petit
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:36. A_15,128 (46,765).
