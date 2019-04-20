Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Blue Jays 5, Athletics 1

April 20, 2019 12:57 am
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .438
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259
Hernandez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .239
McKinney rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .226
Drury 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .147
Brito cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .042
Jansen c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .170
Totals 33 5 7 5 3 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .232
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .325
Chapman 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .295
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
Morales 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .232
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Totals 33 1 6 1 2 8
Toronto 040 100 000—5 7 0
Oakland 100 000 000—1 6 0

LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Smoak (3), McKinney (5), Jansen (2), Chapman (5), Morales (1). HR_Drury (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Sogard (4), Drury (1), Brito (1), Jansen 2 (3), Chapman (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Oakland 2 (Morales, Laureano). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Davis, Profar.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 1-3 8 6 1 1 2 6 109 1.76
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.70
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, L, 2-2 5 6 5 5 2 5 91 5.32
Petit 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 1.64
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.00
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 8.68

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Giles 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:36. A_15,128 (46,765).

