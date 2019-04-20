Blue Jays 5, Athletics 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.438
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|McKinney rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.147
|Brito cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.042
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.170
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|8
|Toronto
|040
|100
|000—5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Smoak (3), McKinney (5), Jansen (2), Chapman (5), Morales (1). HR_Drury (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Sogard (4), Drury (1), Brito (1), Jansen 2 (3), Chapman (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Oakland 2 (Morales, Laureano). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Davis, Profar.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 1-3
|8
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|109
|1.76
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.70
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, L, 2-2
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|91
|5.32
|Petit
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.64
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.00
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|8.68
Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Giles 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:36. A_15,128 (46,765).
