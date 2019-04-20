Blue Jays 5, Athletics 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .438 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259 Hernandez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .239 McKinney rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .226 Drury 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .147 Brito cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .042 Jansen c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .170 Totals 33 5 7 5 3 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .232 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .325 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .295 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Morales 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .232 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Totals 33 1 6 1 2 8

Toronto 040 100 000—5 7 0 Oakland 100 000 000—1 6 0

LOB_Toronto 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Smoak (3), McKinney (5), Jansen (2), Chapman (5), Morales (1). HR_Drury (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Sogard (4), Drury (1), Brito (1), Jansen 2 (3), Chapman (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Grichuk); Oakland 2 (Morales, Laureano). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Davis, Profar.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, W, 1-3 8 6 1 1 2 6 109 1.76 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.70 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, L, 2-2 5 6 5 5 2 5 91 5.32 Petit 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 1.64 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.00 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 8.68

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Giles 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:36. A_15,128 (46,765).

