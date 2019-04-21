Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 5, Athletics 4

April 21, 2019 7:39 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hanson 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .176
Galvis ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .315
Urena ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Grichuk cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .212
Smoak 1b 5 1 4 2 0 0 .313
Hernandez lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .197
Tellez dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .241
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .179
McKinney rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Totals 37 5 13 5 2 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .230
Semien ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .322
Chapman 3b 1 0 0 1 2 1 .305
Davis dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .253
Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Laureano cf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .228
Hundley c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .125
a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Totals 30 4 7 3 5 6
Toronto 002 001 200—5 13 1
Oakland 000 100 030—4 7 2

a-grounded out for Hundley in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (3), Morales (1), Buchter (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Drury (4), Jansen (3), Semien (7). HR_Smoak (5), off Wendelken. RBIs_Hanson (4), Grichuk (8), Smoak 2 (17), Tellez (11), Semien (11), Chapman (15), Davis (21). SB_Hanson (1), Galvis (2). SF_Tellez, Chapman. S_McKinney.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hanson, Smoak, Hernandez, McKinney); Oakland 3 (Grossman, Morales, Piscotty). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Morales, Pinder. LIDP_Grossman. GIDP_Grichuk, Morales.

DP_Toronto 2 (Hernandez, Smoak), (Hanson, Galvis, Smoak); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 4 2 1 1 3 2 59 2.77
Hudson, W, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 25 4.66
Biagini, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.38
Tepera 2-3 1 3 3 2 0 24 16.20
Giles, S, 7-8 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 17 2.38
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 3-1 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 42 3.04
Petit 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 30 1.46
Hendriks 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 2.02
Buchter 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 14 7.04
Wendelken 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 4.30
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 7.84
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.73

Inherited runners-scored_Giles 1-1, Petit 2-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Sanchez (Laureano). WP_Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:19. A_16,015 (46,765).

