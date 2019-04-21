Blue Jays 5, Athletics 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hanson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Urena ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Tellez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|2
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.305
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Laureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|5
|6
|Toronto
|002
|001
|200—5
|13
|1
|Oakland
|000
|100
|030—4
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Hundley in the 8th.
E_Hernandez (3), Morales (1), Buchter (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Drury (4), Jansen (3), Semien (7). HR_Smoak (5), off Wendelken. RBIs_Hanson (4), Grichuk (8), Smoak 2 (17), Tellez (11), Semien (11), Chapman (15), Davis (21). SB_Hanson (1), Galvis (2). SF_Tellez, Chapman. S_McKinney.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hanson, Smoak, Hernandez, McKinney); Oakland 3 (Grossman, Morales, Piscotty). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Oakland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Morales, Pinder. LIDP_Grossman. GIDP_Grichuk, Morales.
DP_Toronto 2 (Hernandez, Smoak), (Hanson, Galvis, Smoak); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Morales).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|59
|2.77
|Hudson, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.66
|Biagini, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.38
|Tepera
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|24
|16.20
|Giles, S, 7-8
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.38
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 3-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|42
|3.04
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|1.46
|Hendriks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.02
|Buchter
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7.04
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|4.30
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|7.84
|Treinen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.73
Inherited runners-scored_Giles 1-1, Petit 2-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Sanchez (Laureano). WP_Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:19. A_16,015 (46,765).
