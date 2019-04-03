Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 McKnney rf 4 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 3 3 2 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 1 1 3 T.Hrnan lf 3 1 1 0 R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 Grrl Jr 2b 4 0 2 2 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 P.Svrno c 3 0 2 0 R.Urena 3b 3 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 2 0 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 31 5 10 4

Baltimore 000 000 003—3 Toronto 101 000 03x—5

E_R.Ruiz (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 4. 2B_R.Ruiz (2), Grichuk (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Maile (1). HR_Mancini (3), Grichuk 2 (3). CS_R.Nunez (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Karns L,0-1 2 3 1 0 0 4 Yacabonis 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 Bleier 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wotherspoon 2 4 3 3 1 0 Toronto Shoemaker W,2-0 7 2 0 0 1 8 Biagini H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hudson 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Giles S,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Shoemaker (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:42. A_11,436 (53,506).

