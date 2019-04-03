Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Svrno c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Urena 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|003—3
|Toronto
|101
|000
|03x—5
E_R.Ruiz (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 4. 2B_R.Ruiz (2), Grichuk (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Maile (1). HR_Mancini (3), Grichuk 2 (3). CS_R.Nunez (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Karns L,0-1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Yacabonis
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wotherspoon
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Shoemaker W,2-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Biagini H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Giles S,2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Shoemaker (Nunez).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:42. A_11,436 (53,506).
