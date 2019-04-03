Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

April 3, 2019 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320
Mancini rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .417
Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .133
Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Severino c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600
Totals 31 3 6 3 1 10
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Grichuk cf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .238
Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Gurriel Jr. 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .105
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Urena 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Maile c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Totals 31 5 10 4 2 5
Baltimore 000 000 003—3 6 1
Toronto 101 000 03x—5 10 0

a-popped out for Martin in the 8th.

E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Ruiz (2), Grichuk (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Maile (1). HR_Mancini (3), off Hudson; Grichuk (2), off Yacabonis; Grichuk (3), off Wotherspoon. RBIs_Mancini 3 (8), Grichuk 2 (4), Gurriel Jr. 2 (2). CS_Nunez (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 6.

Advertisement

LIDP_Severino, McKinney.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Severino, Martin), (Yacabonis, Davis); Toronto 1 (Urena, Gurriel Jr.).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Karns, L, 0-1 2 3 1 0 0 4 32 0.00
Yacabonis 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 41 3.38
Bleier 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 9.00
Wotherspoon 2 4 3 3 1 0 36 13.50
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker, W, 2-0 7 2 0 0 1 8 92 0.00
Biagini, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Hudson 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 19 13.50
Giles, S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0. HBP_Shoemaker (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:42. A_11,436 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.