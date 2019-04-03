Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.417
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.133
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Severino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Alberto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Grichuk cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gurriel Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.105
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Urena 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Maile c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|003—3
|6
|1
|Toronto
|101
|000
|03x—5
|10
|0
a-popped out for Martin in the 8th.
E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Ruiz (2), Grichuk (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Maile (1). HR_Mancini (3), off Hudson; Grichuk (2), off Yacabonis; Grichuk (3), off Wotherspoon. RBIs_Mancini 3 (8), Grichuk 2 (4), Gurriel Jr. 2 (2). CS_Nunez (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 6.
LIDP_Severino, McKinney.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Severino, Martin), (Yacabonis, Davis); Toronto 1 (Urena, Gurriel Jr.).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Karns, L, 0-1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.00
|Yacabonis
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|41
|3.38
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Wotherspoon
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|36
|13.50
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker, W, 2-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|92
|0.00
|Biagini, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Hudson
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|13.50
|Giles, S, 2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0. HBP_Shoemaker (Nunez).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:42. A_11,436 (53,506).
