Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320 Mancini rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .417 Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .133 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Severino c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .600 Totals 31 3 6 3 1 10

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Grichuk cf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .238 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Gurriel Jr. 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .105 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Urena 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Maile c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Totals 31 5 10 4 2 5

Baltimore 000 000 003—3 6 1 Toronto 101 000 03x—5 10 0

a-popped out for Martin in the 8th.

E_Ruiz (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 4. 2B_Ruiz (2), Grichuk (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Maile (1). HR_Mancini (3), off Hudson; Grichuk (2), off Yacabonis; Grichuk (3), off Wotherspoon. RBIs_Mancini 3 (8), Grichuk 2 (4), Gurriel Jr. 2 (2). CS_Nunez (1), Gurriel Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Toronto 2 for 6.

LIDP_Severino, McKinney.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Severino, Martin), (Yacabonis, Davis); Toronto 1 (Urena, Gurriel Jr.).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Karns, L, 0-1 2 3 1 0 0 4 32 0.00 Yacabonis 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 41 3.38 Bleier 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 9.00 Wotherspoon 2 4 3 3 1 0 36 13.50 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker, W, 2-0 7 2 0 0 1 8 92 0.00 Biagini, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00 Hudson 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 19 13.50 Giles, S, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0. HBP_Shoemaker (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:42. A_11,436 (53,506).

