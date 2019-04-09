Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 5

April 9, 2019 6:00 pm
 
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Galvis ss 5 0 2 2 Bnntndi lf 5 0 0 0
T.Hrnan lf 3 1 0 1 Betts rf 5 1 1 1
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 1 1
Grichuk cf 5 1 2 1 Mrtinez dh 4 1 1 0
D.Jnsen c 4 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 2 2 1 1
Grrl Jr dh 4 1 2 1 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0
R.Urena 2b 3 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 4 0 1 0
Hanson 1b 4 1 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
McKnney rf 3 2 2 0 C.Vazqz c 3 0 1 0
Swihart ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 10 5 Totals 35 5 8 3
Toronto 002 300 101—7
Boston 110 002 010—5

E_Shoemaker (1), T.Hernandez (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B_Galvis (3), Gurriel Jr. (2), Martinez (1), Bogaerts (4). HR_Betts (3), Moreland (4). SB_Galvis (1), T.Hernandez (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). CS_C.Vazquez (1). SF_T.Hernandez (1). S_R.Urena (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Shoemaker W,3-0 5 2-3 5 4 2 2 4
Mayza 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Biagini H,3 1 2 1 1 0 0
Giles S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Boston
Sale L,0-3 4 7 5 5 0 3
Thornburg 2 1 0 0 0 2
Hembree 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Workman 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Barnes (McKinney). WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:36. A_36,179 (37,731).

