Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays to host Orioles Wednesday

April 3, 2019 3:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Baltimore Orioles (4-1, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2-4, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Nate Karns (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays went 30-46 in division games in 2018. Toronto batted .244 as a team last season and hit 217 total home runs.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division games in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.50.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.