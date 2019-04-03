Blue Jays to host Orioles Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles (4-1, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2-4, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Nate Karns (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays went 30-46 in division games in 2018. Toronto batted .244 as a team last season and hit 217 total home runs.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division games in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.50.

