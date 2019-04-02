Kevin Pillar traded from Blue Jays to Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Outfielder Kevin Pillar was traded by the veteran-shedding Toronto Blue Jays to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for infielder Alen Hanson, right-hander Derek Law and minor league pitcher Juan De Paula.

Pillar was due to join the Giants in Los Angeles during their game against the Dodgers.

“We’re excited, really excited,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s somebody that’s been on our radar for a while, and to have him here to help out, he’ll give us plus defense, another bat, experienced guy. The energy level that he plays at, I’m looking forward to getting to know him and watching him.”

Pillar had been Toronto’s longest-tenured player, in his seventh season with the Blue Jays. Known for stellar defense in center field, the 30-year-old has a .260 average with 55 home runs and 231 RBIs in 695 games. Pillar has a $5.8 million salary, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Advertisement

Hanson, 26, has a .238 hitter with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 243 games for Pittsburgh, the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco. Law, 28, was 9-3 with five saves and a 3.83 ERA in 109 games over three seasons with the Giants. De Paula, 21, struck out 55 batters in 52 1/3 innings in Class A last season.

Hanson has a $650,000 salary in the major leagues and Law $567,500.

San Francisco designated outfielder Michael Reed for assignment to make room for Pillar on the 40-man roster.

Toronto traded designated hitter Kendrys Morales to Oakland last Wednesday, agreeing to give the Athletics $11,445,000 to cover nearly all of Morales’ $12 million salary.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.