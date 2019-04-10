Blues-Jets Sum

St. Louis 0 0 2—2 Winnipeg 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 1 (Little, Byfuglien), 13:28.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Perron 1 (Parayko, Sundqvist), 4:05. 3, St. Louis, Bozak 1 (Pietrangelo, Maroon), 17:55.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-8-10_26. Winnipeg 7-11-7_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 1.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 1-0 (25 shots-24 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-1 (26-24).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:31.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.