Blues-Jets Sum

St. Louis 1 2 1—4 Winnipeg 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 1 (Bouwmeester, Schwartz), 5:23. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Scheifele, Copp), 12:01.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 2 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 2:49 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Maroon 1 (Thomas, Pietrangelo), 6:42. 5, St. Louis, Sundqvist 2 (Edmundson, Perron), 9:50. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Byfuglien, Connor), 18:55 (pp).

Third Period_7, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Bouwmeester, Parayko), 3:46.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-15-9_32. Winnipeg 8-6-15_29.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Winnipeg 2 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 2-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-2 (32-28).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:36.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

