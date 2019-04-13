Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Jets Sum

April 13, 2019 12:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 1 2 1—4
Winnipeg 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 1 (Bouwmeester, Schwartz), 5:23. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Scheifele, Copp), 12:01.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 2 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 2:49 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Maroon 1 (Thomas, Pietrangelo), 6:42. 5, St. Louis, Sundqvist 2 (Edmundson, Perron), 9:50. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Byfuglien, Connor), 18:55 (pp).

Third Period_7, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Bouwmeester, Parayko), 3:46.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-15-9_32. Winnipeg 8-6-15_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Winnipeg 2 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 2-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-2 (32-28).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:36.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.