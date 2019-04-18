Blues-Jets Sums

St. Louis 0 0 3—3 Winnipeg 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 1 (Tanev, Copp), 0:12. 2, Winnipeg, Hayes 2 (Byfuglien), 13:35. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Thomas, STL, major (high sticking), 9:31; Trouba, WPG, (roughing), 19:39.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 2 (Perron, Schenn), 1:29 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Schenn 1 (Bouwmeester, Sundqvist), 13:52. 5, St. Louis, Schwartz 1 (Bozak), 19:45. Penalties_Edmundson, STL, (delay of game), 6:10.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 15-6-8_29. Winnipeg 12-10-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 3-2 (31 shots-29 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-3 (29-26).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:26.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

