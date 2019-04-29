Blues-Stars Sums

St. Louis 1 1 2—4 Dallas 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Schwartz 6 (O’Reilly, Parayko), 1:27. 2, Dallas, Radulov 5 (Dowling, Spezza), 17:12 (pp). Penalties_Benn, DAL, (tripping), 13:11; Bouwmeester, STL, (tripping), 15:36.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Bozak 2 (Dunn, Thomas), 8:30. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (delay of game), 0:57; Gunnarsson, STL, (high sticking), 16:10; Bortuzzo, STL, (cross checking), 16:29; Lindell, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:29.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Cogliano 2 (Janmark), 13:06 (sh). 5, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 1 (Schwartz, Bouwmeester), 14:24. 6, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Heiskanen, Zuccarello), 15:52. 7, St. Louis, Maroon 2 (Bozak, Bouwmeester), 18:22. Penalties_Polak, DAL, (high sticking), 12:07; Parayko, STL, (delay of game), 19:16.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-15-9_34. Dallas 11-10-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 6-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Dallas, Bishop 5-4 (34-30).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:44.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jonny Murray.

