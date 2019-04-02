Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Boston College star Ky Bowman declaring for NBA draft

April 2, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Ky Bowman is foregoing his senior season at Boston College and declaring for the NBA draft.

The point guard announced his decision on Instagram on Tuesday, calling it a “lifelong dream of mine to play in the NBA” and expressing gratitude to his teammates and coaches at BC.

Bowman was an Associated Press All-ACC first-team selection this season. He averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists in an NCAA-high 39.4 minutes per game for an Eagles team that finished 14-17.

Bowman also put his name in for draft consideration following last season but did not sign with an agent and eventually returned to school. He is expected sign with representation this time around.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

