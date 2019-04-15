Boston Marathon Results

1. Lawrence Cherono, Kenya, 2:07:57.
2. Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:07:59.
3. Kenneth Kipkemoi, Kenya, 2:08:07.
4. Felix Kandie, Kenya, 2:08:52.
5. Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:08:55.
6. Philemon Rono, Kenya, 2:08:58.
7. Scott Fauble, United States, 2:09:10.
8. Jared Ward, United States, 2:09:25.
9. Festus Talam, Kenya, 2:09:25.
10. Benson Kipruto, Kenya, 2:09:53.
11. Elkanah Kibet, United States, 2:11:51.
12. Hiroto Inoue, Japan, 2:11:53.
13. Augustus Maiyo, United States, 2:12:40.
14. Daniel Mesfun Teklebrhan, Eritrea, 2:13:05.
15. Shadrack Biwott, United States, 2:13:11.
16. Mohamed Reda El Aaraby, Morocco, 2:13:46.
17. Yuki Kawauchi, Japan, 2:15:29.
18. Hayato Sonoda, Japan, 2:15:58.
19. Dathan Ritzenhein, United States, 2:16:19.
20. Brendan Gregg, United States, 2:16:46.
21. Matthew McDonald, United States, 2:16:58.
22. Enoch Nadler, United States, 2:17:06.
23. Scott Overall, Britain, 2:17:37.
24. Ben Payne, United States, 2:18:01.
25. Abdi Abdirahman, United States, 2:18:56.
1. Worknesh Degefa, Ethiopia, 2:23:31.
2. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:24:13.
3. Jordan Hasay, United States, 2:25:20.
4. Meskerem Assefa, Ethiopia, 2:25:40.
5. Desiree Linden, United States, 2:27:00.
6. Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 2:28:27.
7. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:28:33.
8. Biruktayit Eshetu, Ethiopia, 2:29:10.
9. Lindsay Flanagan, United States, 2:30:07.
10. Betsy Saina, Kenya, 2:30:32.
11. Fionnuala McCormack, Ireland, 2:30:38.
12. Sharon Cherop, Kenya, 2:31:41.
13. Kate Landau, United States, 2:31:56.
14. Bridget Belyeu, United States, 2:34:25.
15. Sara Hall, United States, 2:35:34.
16. Alyson Dixon, Britain, 2:35:43.
17. Becky Wade, United States, 2:36:14.
18. Hilary Dionne, United States, 2:36:21.
19. Sarah Sellers, United States, 2:36:42.
20. Margaret Njuguna, Kenya, 2:38:04.
21. Bria Wetsch, United States, 2:38:10.
22. Kate Pallardy, United States, 2:38:27.
23. Sarah Pease, United States, 2:39:08.
24. Kimi Reed, United States, 2:40:12.
25. Dawn Grunnagle, United States, 2:40:26.
1. Tom Davis, United States, 1:01:22.
2. Alfredo De Los Santos, United States, 1:02:48.
3. Matthew Chaffee, United States, 1:13:36.
4. Krys Zybowski, United States, 1:13:36.
5. Omar Duran, United States, 1:16:59.
1. Devann Murphy, United States, 2:01:02.
2. Beth Sanden, United States, 2:09:53.
3. Adessa Ellis, United States, 2:12:01.
4. Corey Petersen, United States, 2:14:11.
1. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:21:36.
2. Masazumi Soejima, Japan, 1:24:30.
3. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:26:42.
4. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:27:09.
5. Ernst van Dyk, South Africa, 1:27:23.
1. Manuela Schär, Switzerland, 1:34:19.
2. Tatyana McFadden, United States, 1:41:35.
3. Madison De Rozario, Australia, 1:41:36.
4. Eliza Ault-Connell, Australia, 1:41:46.
5. Susannah Scaroni, United States, 1:42:34.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.