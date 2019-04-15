Boston Marathon Results

Monday At Boston Men

1. Lawrence Cherono, Kenya, 2:07:57.

2. Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:07:59.

3. Kenneth Kipkemoi, Kenya, 2:08:07.

4. Felix Kandie, Kenya, 2:08:52.

5. Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:08:55.

6. Philemon Rono, Kenya, 2:08:58.

7. Scott Fauble, United States, 2:09:10.

8. Jared Ward, United States, 2:09:25.

9. Festus Talam, Kenya, 2:09:25.

10. Benson Kipruto, Kenya, 2:09:53.

11. Elkanah Kibet, United States, 2:11:51.

12. Hiroto Inoue, Japan, 2:11:53.

13. Augustus Maiyo, United States, 2:12:40.

14. Daniel Mesfun Teklebrhan, Eritrea, 2:13:05.

15. Shadrack Biwott, United States, 2:13:11.

16. Mohamed Reda El Aaraby, Morocco, 2:13:46.

17. Yuki Kawauchi, Japan, 2:15:29.

18. Hayato Sonoda, Japan, 2:15:58.

19. Dathan Ritzenhein, United States, 2:16:19.

20. Brendan Gregg, United States, 2:16:46.

21. Matthew McDonald, United States, 2:16:58.

22. Enoch Nadler, United States, 2:17:06.

23. Scott Overall, Britain, 2:17:37.

24. Ben Payne, United States, 2:18:01.

25. Abdi Abdirahman, United States, 2:18:56.

Women

1. Worknesh Degefa, Ethiopia, 2:23:31.

2. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:24:13.

3. Jordan Hasay, United States, 2:25:20.

4. Meskerem Assefa, Ethiopia, 2:25:40.

5. Desiree Linden, United States, 2:27:00.

6. Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 2:28:27.

7. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:28:33.

8. Biruktayit Eshetu, Ethiopia, 2:29:10.

9. Lindsay Flanagan, United States, 2:30:07.

10. Betsy Saina, Kenya, 2:30:32.

11. Fionnuala McCormack, Ireland, 2:30:38.

12. Sharon Cherop, Kenya, 2:31:41.

13. Kate Landau, United States, 2:31:56.

14. Bridget Belyeu, United States, 2:34:25.

15. Sara Hall, United States, 2:35:34.

16. Alyson Dixon, Britain, 2:35:43.

17. Becky Wade, United States, 2:36:14.

18. Hilary Dionne, United States, 2:36:21.

19. Sarah Sellers, United States, 2:36:42.

20. Margaret Njuguna, Kenya, 2:38:04.

21. Bria Wetsch, United States, 2:38:10.

22. Kate Pallardy, United States, 2:38:27.

23. Sarah Pease, United States, 2:39:08.

24. Kimi Reed, United States, 2:40:12.

25. Dawn Grunnagle, United States, 2:40:26.

Handcycle Men

1. Tom Davis, United States, 1:01:22.

2. Alfredo De Los Santos, United States, 1:02:48.

3. Matthew Chaffee, United States, 1:13:36.

4. Krys Zybowski, United States, 1:13:36.

5. Omar Duran, United States, 1:16:59.

Women

1. Devann Murphy, United States, 2:01:02.

2. Beth Sanden, United States, 2:09:53.

3. Adessa Ellis, United States, 2:12:01.

4. Corey Petersen, United States, 2:14:11.

Pushrim Wheelchairs Men

1. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:21:36.

2. Masazumi Soejima, Japan, 1:24:30.

3. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:26:42.

4. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:27:09.

5. Ernst van Dyk, South Africa, 1:27:23.

Women

1. Manuela Schär, Switzerland, 1:34:19.

2. Tatyana McFadden, United States, 1:41:35.

3. Madison De Rozario, Australia, 1:41:36.

4. Eliza Ault-Connell, Australia, 1:41:46.

5. Susannah Scaroni, United States, 1:42:34.

