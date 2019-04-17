Boston’s Pedroia leaves game with left knee discomfort

NEW YORK (AP) — Dustin Pedroia’s painful left knee forced him out of Wednesday night’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees after 1 1/2 innings, and the Boston second baseman planned to remain in New York for an examination rather than travel with the team to Tampa Bay.

The 2008 AL MVP was hurt when he fouled off an 0-1 pitch from J.A. Happ in the second inning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

“I was surprised that he came up to me and told me that, but at least he was honest,” Cora said. “He was down. I haven’t seen him like that. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious, and it’s something that he just got scared.”

Eduardo Núñez replaced Pedroia for the bottom half.

Pedroia was activated from the injured list April 9 and is 2 for 20 at the plate.

He has been slowed since a slide into his surgically repaired left knee at second base by Baltimore’s Manny Machado on April 21, 2017. Dr. Riley Williams III of the Hospital for Special Surgery operated on Pedroia’s left knee on Oct. 25, 2017, and Pedroia was limited to three big league games in 2018, from May 26-29.

Cora said Pedroia would not be examined by the surgeon but by another doctor.

Pedroia, 35, had not played the field since Saturday, and Cora said Pedroia also has been feeling ill. The Red Sox play three games on artificial turf at Tama Bay starting Friday, so another trip to the injured list is possible.

