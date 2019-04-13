Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 11, Mets 7

April 13, 2019 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil 2b-3b 5 0 2 1 Albies 2b 3 2 2 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 3 2 1
Cnforto rf 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 1
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Acn Jr. cf-lf 5 2 2 2
Do.Smth ph 1 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 2 2 2
J..Dvis 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 1 3
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Camargo lf 3 0 2 2
Nimmo lf 2 0 1 1 Incarte cf 0 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 4 2 1 1 A.Jcksn c 4 0 0 0
Broxton lf-rf 4 1 1 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0 Tssaint p 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 4 1 2 2 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
J.Vrgas p 0 0 0 0
Oswalt p 0 0 0 1
Gllorme 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 11 6 Totals 35 11 13 11
New York 040 000 012— 7
Atlanta 440 101 10x—11

E_Freeman (1), d’Arnaud (1). DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_P.Alonso (7), Conforto (6), Do.Smith (2), Lagares (1), Donaldson (5), Markakis (4). HR_Donaldson (1), Markakis (1). SF_Oswalt (1). S_Oswalt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Vargas 1-3 2 4 4 3 0
Oswalt L,0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 2
Avilan 2 4 1 1 0 1
Gsellman 2 1 1 1 0 4
Atlanta
Newcomb 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 0
Toussaint W,1-0 6 4 1 0 2 7
Sobotka 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2

WP_Avilan.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Chris Segal.

Advertisement

T_3:34. A_40,117 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.