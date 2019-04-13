Braves 11, Mets 7

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b-3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.360
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Smith ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nimmo lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|Broxton lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Vargas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Oswalt p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|6
|5
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.321
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.240
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.365
|Acuna Jr. cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Markakis rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.289
|Camargo lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.182
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Jackson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toussaint p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|11
|13
|11
|7
|7
|New York
|040
|000
|012—
|7
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|440
|101
|10x—11
|13
|1
a-doubled for Gsellman in the 9th.
E_d’Arnaud (1), Freeman (1). LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Alonso (7), Conforto (6), Lagares (1), Smith (2), Donaldson (5), Markakis (4). HR_Markakis (1), off Oswalt; Donaldson (1), off Gsellman. RBIs_McNeil (9), d’Arnaud (2), Lagares 2 (5), Oswalt (1), Nimmo (7), Donaldson (1), Freeman (7), Acuna Jr. 2 (12), Markakis 2 (12), Swanson 3 (18), Camargo 2 (6). SF_Oswalt. S_Oswalt.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Davis, d’Arnaud, Broxton, Guillorme 2); Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Jackson 2). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Atlanta 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Freeman, Swanson. GIDP_Donaldson, Jackson.
DP_New York 2 (Rosario, McNeil, Alonso), (Rosario, Guillorme, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|36
|14.21
|Oswalt, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|90
|12.27
|Avilan
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|33
|12.71
|Gsellman
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|35
|4.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|35
|4.38
|Toussaint, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|7
|85
|0.00
|Sobotka
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|35
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Oswalt 3-2, Toussaint 1-0, Sobotka 2-1. WP_Avilan.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:34. A_40,117 (41,149).
