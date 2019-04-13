Braves 11, Mets 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil 2b-3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .364 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .360 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .340 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Smith ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .471 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nimmo lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .217 d’Arnaud c 4 2 1 1 1 0 .091 Broxton lf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .227 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Lagares cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .231 Vargas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Oswalt p 0 0 0 1 0 0 — Guillorme 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Totals 35 7 11 6 5 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 3 2 2 0 2 1 .321 Donaldson 3b 3 3 2 1 2 0 .240 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .365 Acuna Jr. cf-lf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .300 Markakis rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .333 Swanson ss 4 0 1 3 1 1 .289 Camargo lf 3 0 2 2 1 0 .182 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159 Jackson c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Toussaint p 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 11 13 11 7 7

New York 040 000 012— 7 11 1 Atlanta 440 101 10x—11 13 1

a-doubled for Gsellman in the 9th.

E_d’Arnaud (1), Freeman (1). LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Alonso (7), Conforto (6), Lagares (1), Smith (2), Donaldson (5), Markakis (4). HR_Markakis (1), off Oswalt; Donaldson (1), off Gsellman. RBIs_McNeil (9), d’Arnaud (2), Lagares 2 (5), Oswalt (1), Nimmo (7), Donaldson (1), Freeman (7), Acuna Jr. 2 (12), Markakis 2 (12), Swanson 3 (18), Camargo 2 (6). SF_Oswalt. S_Oswalt.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Davis, d’Arnaud, Broxton, Guillorme 2); Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Jackson 2). RISP_New York 4 for 13; Atlanta 6 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Alonso, Freeman, Swanson. GIDP_Donaldson, Jackson.

DP_New York 2 (Rosario, McNeil, Alonso), (Rosario, Guillorme, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 1-3 2 4 4 3 0 36 14.21 Oswalt, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 2 90 12.27 Avilan 2 4 1 1 0 1 33 12.71 Gsellman 2 1 1 1 0 4 35 4.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 0 35 4.38 Toussaint, W, 1-0 6 4 1 0 2 7 85 0.00 Sobotka 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 35 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Oswalt 3-2, Toussaint 1-0, Sobotka 2-1. WP_Avilan.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Alan Porter; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:34. A_40,117 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.