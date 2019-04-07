Braves 4, Marlins 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.476
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Brinson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|O’Brien rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|c-Granderson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Herrera lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Smith p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|4
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.419
|Acuna Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Camargo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Markakis rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.346
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|3
|8
|Miami
|020
|000
|001—3
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|100
|001—4
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Smith in the 7th. b-struck out for Parsons in the 8th. c-homered for O’Brien in the 9th.
E_Wallach (1), Smith (1). LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Castro (1), Donaldson (1). HR_Granderson (2), off Vizcaino; Freeman (1), off Smith; Swanson (3), off Smith. RBIs_Rojas (5), Smith (1), Granderson (4), Freeman 2 (5), Swanson 2 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Prado 2); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Newcomb). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Acuna Jr.. LIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Castro, Donaldson.
DP_Miami 2 (Prado), (Anderson, Castro, Prado); Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|86
|4.09
|Kinley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.35
|Conley, L, 0-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.40
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|98
|1.64
|Biddle
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.18
|Parsons, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
|Vizcaino, W, 1-0, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.25
Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 2-0. PB_Wallach (1).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:33. A_32,551 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.