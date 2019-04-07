Listen Live Sports

Braves 4, Marlins 3

April 7, 2019 4:13 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .292
Prado 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .476
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158
Castro 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Brinson cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .243
O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100
c-Granderson ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Herrera lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Smith p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .333
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 2 4
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .167
Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .419
Acuna Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Camargo rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Markakis rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Swanson ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .346
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .194
Jackson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 7 4 3 8
Miami 020 000 001—3 7 2
Atlanta 200 100 001—4 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Smith in the 7th. b-struck out for Parsons in the 8th. c-homered for O’Brien in the 9th.

E_Wallach (1), Smith (1). LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Castro (1), Donaldson (1). HR_Granderson (2), off Vizcaino; Freeman (1), off Smith; Swanson (3), off Smith. RBIs_Rojas (5), Smith (1), Granderson (4), Freeman 2 (5), Swanson 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Prado 2); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Newcomb). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Acuna Jr.. LIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Castro, Donaldson.

DP_Miami 2 (Prado), (Anderson, Castro, Prado); Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith 6 4 3 3 2 7 86 4.09
Kinley 2 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.35
Conley, L, 0-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 20 5.40
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb 7 4 2 2 2 2 98 1.64
Biddle 0 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.18
Parsons, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.38
Vizcaino, W, 1-0, BS, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.25

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 2-0. PB_Wallach (1).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:33. A_32,551 (41,149).

