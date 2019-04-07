Braves 4, Marlins 3

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Camargo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Smith p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|Miami
|020
|000
|001—3
|Atlanta
|200
|100
|001—4
E_Wallach (1), C.Smith (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_S.Castro (1), Donaldson (1). HR_Granderson (2), Freeman (1), D.Swanson (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Smith
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Kinley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Conley L,0-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|Newcomb
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Biddle
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vizcaino W,1-0 BS,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, null; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:33. A_32,551 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.