Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 4, Marlins 3

April 7, 2019 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0
Prado 1b 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0
Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2
S.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 0 Acn Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Brinson cf 4 1 1 0 Camargo rf 3 0 0 0
O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 0 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph-lf 1 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 2 2
Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0
R.Hrrra lf-rf 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn c 3 0 0 0
C.Smith p 2 0 1 1 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0
N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 7 4
Miami 020 000 001—3
Atlanta 200 100 001—4

E_Wallach (1), C.Smith (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_S.Castro (1), Donaldson (1). HR_Granderson (2), Freeman (1), D.Swanson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Smith 6 4 3 3 2 7
Kinley 2 1 0 0 0 1
Conley L,0-2 0 2 1 1 1 0
Atlanta
Newcomb 7 4 2 2 2 2
Biddle 0 2 0 0 0 0
Parsons H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino W,1-0 BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 1

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, null; Third, Andy Fletcher.

Advertisement

T_2:33. A_32,551 (41,149).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.