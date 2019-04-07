Braves 4, Marlins 3

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 Prado 1b 4 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 0 Acn Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 1 0 Camargo rf 3 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 0 0 0 0 Grndrsn ph-lf 1 1 1 1 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 2 2 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0 R.Hrrra lf-rf 4 0 0 0 A.Jcksn c 3 0 0 0 C.Smith p 2 0 1 1 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 7 4

Miami 020 000 001—3 Atlanta 200 100 001—4

E_Wallach (1), C.Smith (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_S.Castro (1), Donaldson (1). HR_Granderson (2), Freeman (1), D.Swanson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Smith 6 4 3 3 2 7 Kinley 2 1 0 0 0 1 Conley L,0-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 Atlanta Newcomb 7 4 2 2 2 2 Biddle 0 2 0 0 0 0 Parsons H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vizcaino W,1-0 BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 1

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, null; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:33. A_32,551 (41,149).

