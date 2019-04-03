Braves 6, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Zobrist rf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Acn Jr. cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Camargo lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|R.Rsrio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lester p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|3
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Chicago
|010
|002
|100—4
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|04x—6
E_Heyward (1). DP_Chicago 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Chicago 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Camargo (1). HR_Contreras (1), Albies (1), D.Swanson (2). SB_Albies (2). CS_Schwarber (1). SF_D.Swanson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lester
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Kintzler H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek L,0-1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Rosario BS,1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brach
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Teheran
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Venters BS,1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Parsons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biddle
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vizcaino S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Cishek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
R.Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Biddle.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:32. A_37,398 (41,149).
