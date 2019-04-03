Listen Live Sports

Braves 6, Cubs 4

April 3, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zobrist rf-2b 5 0 2 0 Albies 2b 4 1 3 1
Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
J.Baez ss 5 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0
Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 0 Acn Jr. cf-lf 3 1 0 0
Cntrras c 4 2 3 2 Mrkakis rf 3 1 1 0
Dscalso 2b 3 0 2 0 Camargo lf-3b 4 1 1 3
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 2 1 1 2
R.Rsrio p 0 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0
Mntgmry p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0
Lester p 1 0 1 1 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 1 0 1 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
Heyward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Incarte ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 12 3 Totals 30 6 8 6
Chicago 010 002 100—4
Atlanta 002 000 04x—6

E_Heyward (1). DP_Chicago 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Chicago 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Camargo (1). HR_Contreras (1), Albies (1), D.Swanson (2). SB_Albies (2). CS_Schwarber (1). SF_D.Swanson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester 6 6 2 2 3 7
Kintzler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cishek L,0-1 0 0 3 3 3 0
Rosario BS,1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Brach 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Montgomery 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Teheran 5 6 1 1 3 7
Venters BS,1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Parsons 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Biddle 1 3 1 1 0 1
Jackson W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cishek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

R.Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:32. A_37,398 (41,149).

