Braves 6, Cubs 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist rf-2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .313 Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .278 Baez ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .304 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .353 Contreras c 4 2 3 2 0 1 .429 Descalso 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .500 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lester p 1 0 1 1 2 0 1.000 Almora Jr. cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Totals 35 4 12 3 6 13

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .500 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .222 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .412 Acuna Jr. cf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .176 Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .211 Camargo lf-3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .125 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .429 Swanson ss 2 1 1 2 1 0 .286 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Inciarte ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Totals 30 6 8 6 8 8

Chicago 010 002 100—4 12 1 Atlanta 002 000 04x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Biddle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 8th.

E_Heyward (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Camargo (1). HR_Contreras (1), off Venters; Swanson (2), off Lester; Albies (1), off Lester. RBIs_Contreras 2 (4), Lester (1), Albies (2), Camargo 3 (3), Swanson 2 (5). SB_Albies (2). CS_Schwarber (1). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Zobrist, Bryant 2, Schwarber, Heyward); Atlanta 5 (Freeman 2, Acuna Jr., Markakis 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Zobrist, Acuna Jr., Inciarte. LIDP_Baez. GIDP_Heyward, Acuna Jr..

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo); Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies), (Freeman, Swanson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 6 6 2 2 3 7 106 3.00 Kintzler, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Cishek, L, 0-1 0 0 3 3 3 0 15 16.20 Rosario 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 4.50 Brach 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 16 0.00 Montgomery 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 40.50 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 6 1 1 3 7 91 3.60 Venters 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 29 27.00 Parsons 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Biddle 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 3.86 Jackson, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 9.00 Vizcaino, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00

Cishek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosario 3-3, Brach 1-1, Montgomery 3-0, Parsons 2-0. WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:32. A_37,398 (41,149).

