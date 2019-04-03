Braves 6, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist rf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Baez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.353
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.429
|Descalso 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Montgomery p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lester p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1.000
|Almora Jr. cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|3
|6
|13
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.412
|Acuna Jr. cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Camargo lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.125
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Inciarte ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|8
|8
|Chicago
|010
|002
|100—4
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|04x—6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Biddle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 8th.
E_Heyward (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Camargo (1). HR_Contreras (1), off Venters; Swanson (2), off Lester; Albies (1), off Lester. RBIs_Contreras 2 (4), Lester (1), Albies (2), Camargo 3 (3), Swanson 2 (5). SB_Albies (2). CS_Schwarber (1). SF_Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Zobrist, Bryant 2, Schwarber, Heyward); Atlanta 5 (Freeman 2, Acuna Jr., Markakis 2). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Zobrist, Acuna Jr., Inciarte. LIDP_Baez. GIDP_Heyward, Acuna Jr..
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo); Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies), (Freeman, Swanson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|7
|106
|3.00
|Kintzler, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Cishek, L, 0-1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|15
|16.20
|Rosario
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4.50
|Brach
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|0.00
|Montgomery
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40.50
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|7
|91
|3.60
|Venters
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|29
|27.00
|Parsons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Biddle
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|Jackson, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Vizcaino, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
Cishek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Rosario pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rosario 3-3, Brach 1-1, Montgomery 3-0, Parsons 2-0. WP_Biddle.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:32. A_37,398 (41,149).
