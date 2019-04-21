Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 8, Indians 7

April 21, 2019 12:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Albies 2b 5 1 1 2 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0
Dnldson dh 3 1 1 0 L.Mrtin cf 3 2 1 0
F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 1 Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 2
Acn Jr. lf 5 0 1 2 C.Sntna dh 4 1 1 1
Mrkakis rf 3 2 2 0 Gnzalez lf 4 0 2 1
Camargo 3b 5 1 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 2
D.Swnsn ss 3 2 1 2 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 1 2 1 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0
Incarte cf 4 0 1 0 M.Frman 2b 3 1 1 0
Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 34 7 9 6
Atlanta 000 010 205—8
Cleveland 250 000 000—7

DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Markakis (5), Bauers (3). 3B_Flowers (1). HR_D.Swanson (5). CS_Donaldson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Toussaint 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 2
Carle 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 2
Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 3
Winkler 1 0 0 0 2 1
Jackson W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minter S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cleveland
Bauer 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 10
Otero 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Ramirez 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Perez H,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Cimber L,1-1 2-3 1 4 4 3 1
Olson 0 0 0 0 1 0
Anderson BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Advertisement

HBP_by Toussaint (Martin), by Toussaint (Martin), by Toussaint (Gonzalez), by Carle (Santana). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:54. A_23,035 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.