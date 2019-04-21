Braves 8, Indians 7

|Atlanta
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Acn Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Frman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|205—8
|Cleveland
|250
|000
|000—7
DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Markakis (5), Bauers (3). 3B_Flowers (1). HR_D.Swanson (5). CS_Donaldson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Toussaint
|1
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Carle
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Sobotka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Jackson W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|Bauer
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Otero
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez H,3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cimber L,1-1
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Olson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson BS,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Toussaint (Martin), by Toussaint (Martin), by Toussaint (Gonzalez), by Carle (Santana). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:54. A_23,035 (35,225).
