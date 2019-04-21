Braves 8, Indians 7

Atlanta Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Albies 2b 5 1 1 2 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 Dnldson dh 3 1 1 0 L.Mrtin cf 3 2 1 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 1 Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 2 Acn Jr. lf 5 0 1 2 C.Sntna dh 4 1 1 1 Mrkakis rf 3 2 2 0 Gnzalez lf 4 0 2 1 Camargo 3b 5 1 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 2 D.Swnsn ss 3 2 1 2 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 1 2 1 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0 M.Frman 2b 3 1 1 0 Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 34 7 9 6

Atlanta 000 010 205—8 Cleveland 250 000 000—7

DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Atlanta 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Markakis (5), Bauers (3). 3B_Flowers (1). HR_D.Swanson (5). CS_Donaldson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Toussaint 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 2 Carle 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 3 Winkler 1 0 0 0 2 1 Jackson W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minter S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cleveland Bauer 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 10 Otero 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Ramirez 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Perez H,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Cimber L,1-1 2-3 1 4 4 3 1 Olson 0 0 0 0 1 0 Anderson BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Toussaint (Martin), by Toussaint (Martin), by Toussaint (Gonzalez), by Carle (Santana). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:54. A_23,035 (35,225).

