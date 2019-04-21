Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 8, Indians 7

April 21, 2019 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .282
Donaldson dh 3 1 1 0 2 1 .243
F.Freeman 1b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .293
Acuna Jr. lf 5 0 1 2 0 3 .300
Markakis rf 3 2 2 0 2 1 .333
Camargo 3b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .225
Swanson ss 3 2 1 2 1 2 .258
Flowers c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .351
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Totals 35 8 9 8 7 13
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Martin cf 3 2 1 0 0 2 .257
Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .158
Santana dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .397
Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .278
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 2 2 1 .217
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .236
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .146
M.Freeman 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Totals 34 7 9 6 6 12
Atlanta 000 010 205—8 9 0
Cleveland 250 000 000—7 9 0

LOB_Atlanta 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Markakis (5), Bauers (3). 3B_Flowers (1). HR_Swanson (5), off Otero. RBIs_Albies 2 (5), F.Freeman (10), Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Swanson 2 (20), Flowers (2), Ramirez 2 (5), Santana (13), Gonzalez (1), Bauers 2 (8). CS_Donaldson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Camargo 2, Inciarte); Cleveland 5 (Martin, Gonzalez 2, Naquin 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Cleveland 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Lindor, R.Perez.

Advertisement

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Toussaint 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 2 60 8.59
Carle 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 61 5.40
Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 3 24 11.00
Winkler 1 0 0 0 2 1 16 0.00
Jackson, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.48
Minter, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 6.75
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 10 120 2.20
Otero 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.17
Ramirez 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 5.00
O.Perez, H, 3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 8.44
Cimber, L, 1-1 2-3 1 4 4 3 1 21 6.14
Olson 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.84
Anderson, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.86

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Carle 3-2, Otero 1-0, O.Perez 2-0, Cimber 1-1, Olson 3-1, Anderson 3-2. HBP_Toussaint 3 (Martin,Martin,Gonzalez), Carle (Santana). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:54. A_23,035 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.