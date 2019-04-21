Braves 8, Indians 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .282 Donaldson dh 3 1 1 0 2 1 .243 F.Freeman 1b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .293 Acuna Jr. lf 5 0 1 2 0 3 .300 Markakis rf 3 2 2 0 2 1 .333 Camargo 3b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .225 Swanson ss 3 2 1 2 1 2 .258 Flowers c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .351 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Totals 35 8 9 8 7 13

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Martin cf 3 2 1 0 0 2 .257 Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .158 Santana dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .397 Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .278 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 2 2 1 .217 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .236 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .146 M.Freeman 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Totals 34 7 9 6 6 12

Atlanta 000 010 205—8 9 0 Cleveland 250 000 000—7 9 0

LOB_Atlanta 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Markakis (5), Bauers (3). 3B_Flowers (1). HR_Swanson (5), off Otero. RBIs_Albies 2 (5), F.Freeman (10), Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Swanson 2 (20), Flowers (2), Ramirez 2 (5), Santana (13), Gonzalez (1), Bauers 2 (8). CS_Donaldson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Camargo 2, Inciarte); Cleveland 5 (Martin, Gonzalez 2, Naquin 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Cleveland 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Lindor, R.Perez.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint 1 1-3 6 7 7 1 2 60 8.59 Carle 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 61 5.40 Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 3 24 11.00 Winkler 1 0 0 0 2 1 16 0.00 Jackson, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.48 Minter, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 6.75 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 6 1-3 3 2 2 2 10 120 2.20 Otero 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.17 Ramirez 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 20 5.00 O.Perez, H, 3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 8.44 Cimber, L, 1-1 2-3 1 4 4 3 1 21 6.14 Olson 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.84 Anderson, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.86

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Carle 3-2, Otero 1-0, O.Perez 2-0, Cimber 1-1, Olson 3-1, Anderson 3-2. HBP_Toussaint 3 (Martin,Martin,Gonzalez), Carle (Santana). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:54. A_23,035 (35,225).

