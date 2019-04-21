Braves 8, Indians 7

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.282
|Donaldson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.293
|Acuna Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.300
|Markakis rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Camargo 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.258
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.351
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|7
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Martin cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.158
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.397
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.217
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.146
|M.Freeman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|6
|12
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|205—8
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|250
|000
|000—7
|9
|0
LOB_Atlanta 7, Cleveland 10. 2B_Acuna Jr. (2), Markakis (5), Bauers (3). 3B_Flowers (1). HR_Swanson (5), off Otero. RBIs_Albies 2 (5), F.Freeman (10), Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Swanson 2 (20), Flowers (2), Ramirez 2 (5), Santana (13), Gonzalez (1), Bauers 2 (8). CS_Donaldson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr., Camargo 2, Inciarte); Cleveland 5 (Martin, Gonzalez 2, Naquin 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Cleveland 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Lindor, R.Perez.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, F.Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|1
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|2
|60
|8.59
|Carle
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|61
|5.40
|Sobotka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|11.00
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|0.00
|Jackson, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.48
|Minter, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|6.75
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|10
|120
|2.20
|Otero
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.17
|Ramirez
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.00
|O.Perez, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|8.44
|Cimber, L, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|21
|6.14
|Olson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.84
|Anderson, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.86
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Carle 3-2, Otero 1-0, O.Perez 2-0, Cimber 1-1, Olson 3-1, Anderson 3-2. HBP_Toussaint 3 (Martin,Martin,Gonzalez), Carle (Santana). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:54. A_23,035 (35,225).
