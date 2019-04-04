Braves 9, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora Jr. cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Baez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Montgomery p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Caratini ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Darvish p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Zobrist 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Zagunis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.400
|Acuna Jr. lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Markakis rf
|5
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.375
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.478
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.353
|Fried p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Carle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|9
|13
|8
|6
|6
|Chicago
|000
|000
|004—4
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|150
|12x—9
|13
|1
a-lined out for Chatwood in the 7th. b-singled for Montgomery in the 9th.
E_Contreras (1), Albies (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Inciarte (1), Markakis 3 (3). HR_Rizzo (2), off Sobotka; Baez (3), off Sobotka. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (5), Baez (7), Zagunis (2), Markakis 5 (6), McCann 2 (4), Swanson (6). CS_Albies (2). SF_McCann.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Almora Jr. 2, Descalso); Atlanta 5 (Inciarte 2, Albies, Fried 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Atlanta 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Donaldson.
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Zobrist, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 0-1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|71
|8.10
|Edwards Jr.
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|11
|45.00
|Chatwood
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|9.82
|Montgomery
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|52
|20.25
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 1-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|88
|0.00
|Carle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|12.27
|Sobotka
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|17
|7.71
|Minter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|0.00
Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Edwards Jr. pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 2-1, Chatwood 3-3, Minter 1-1. HBP_Carle (Rizzo). WP_Edwards Jr..
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:29. A_33,815 (41,149).
