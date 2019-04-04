Listen Live Sports

Braves 9, Cubs 4

April 4, 2019 11:04 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora Jr. cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Bryant 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .286
Baez ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .296
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .353
Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .455
Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Caratini ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .600
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Darvish p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Zobrist 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Zagunis rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Totals 33 4 5 4 3 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .182
Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .182
Freeman 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .400
Acuna Jr. lf 3 2 0 0 1 1 .150
Markakis rf 5 3 5 5 0 0 .375
Albies 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .478
McCann c 2 0 1 2 1 0 .250
Swanson ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .353
Fried p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Carle p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 9 13 8 6 6
Chicago 000 000 004—4 5 1
Atlanta 000 150 12x—9 13 1

a-lined out for Chatwood in the 7th. b-singled for Montgomery in the 9th.

E_Contreras (1), Albies (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_Inciarte (1), Markakis 3 (3). HR_Rizzo (2), off Sobotka; Baez (3), off Sobotka. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (5), Baez (7), Zagunis (2), Markakis 5 (6), McCann 2 (4), Swanson (6). CS_Albies (2). SF_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Almora Jr. 2, Descalso); Atlanta 5 (Inciarte 2, Albies, Fried 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 3; Atlanta 5 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Albies. GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Zobrist, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 0-1 4 5 3 3 4 2 71 8.10
Edwards Jr. 0 0 2 2 2 0 11 45.00
Chatwood 2 3 1 1 0 2 36 9.82
Montgomery 2 5 3 3 0 2 52 20.25
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 0 5 88 0.00
Carle 2 1 0 0 1 1 31 12.27
Sobotka 1-3 3 4 2 0 0 17 7.71
Minter 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 0.00

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Edwards Jr. pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 2-1, Chatwood 3-3, Minter 1-1. HBP_Carle (Rizzo). WP_Edwards Jr..

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:29. A_33,815 (41,149).

