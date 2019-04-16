Listen Live Sports

Braves call up RHP Carle to replace injured LHP Venters

April 16, 2019 8:16 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves have recalled right-hander Shane Carle from Triple-A Gwinnett after placing reliever Jonny Venters on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

Carle began the season in Atlanta but was sent down April 5 after allowing five earned runs in 3 2-3 innings over three appearances out of the bullpen. He did not give up a run in four innings with the International League team.

Venters is off to a rough start this season. The left-hander has surrendered six earned runs in 2 2-3 innings for a 20.25 ERA. In six games, he gave up six hits, two homers and five walks.

The Braves announced the move before Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Baseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

