Braves CF Inciarte leaves game with hamstring injury

April 29, 2019 9:23 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Ender Inciarte has left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the San Diego Padres with tightness in his right hamstring.

The Braves said the decision to remove Inciarte was precautionary.

Inciarte grabbed the back of his right leg following a third-inning single up the middle Monday night. With manager Brian Snitker and a trainer on the field, Inciarte tested the leg by jogging lightly a few steps before walking off the field.

Johan Camargo replaced Inciarte, who has won three straight Gold Gloves in center field.

Ronald Acuña Jr. moved from left field to center following Inciarte’s injury. Camargo played left.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

