Braves place McCann on IL, recall Jackson to make MLB debut

April 7, 2019 11:27 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and is making his major league debut by starting in Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

McCann strained his hamstring while running the bases in the fourth inning of Saturday night’s 4-2 loss to Miami. Tyler Flowers, who has shared the starting role at catcher, replaced McCann and was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the fifth. X-rays on Flowers’ hand were negative.

Jackson was the No. 6 overall pick by Seattle in the 2014 draft. He was acquired by Atlanta on Nov. 28, 2016. While in the Seattle organization, Jackson moved from catcher to the outfield. He returned to catcher with the Braves.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

