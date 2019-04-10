Listen Live Sports

Braves-Rockies game postponed due to weather

April 10, 2019 11:27 am
 
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have postponed Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up Aug. 26 in Denver.

A strong storm was forecast to hit the Denver area around noon, approximately one hour before the scheduled first pitch. Rain, snow and strong winds are expected into Thursday.

The Braves won the first two games of the series in what was supposed to be their only visit to Coors Field this season. They open a series against Miami on Thursday.

Colorado has lost its first five home games and heads to San Francisco with a 3-9 record.

