Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brazil to wear white shirt in Copa America opener

April 10, 2019 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will wear white shirts for the first time in nearly 70 years when it plays its opening match of this year’s Copa America.

Brazil hasn’t donned white shirts since losing the 1950 World Cup final at home to Uruguay, but will bring them back to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Copa America title in 1919. The team wore white for that tournament as well.

However, its main kit will still be the yellow shirt and blue shorts that have been worn since the traumatic loss to Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr., who has never played for Brazil’s senior team but is expected to be part of the Copa America squad, was the first player to show off the retro look at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.