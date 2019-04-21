Listen Live Sports

Brett Anderson leaves A’s start with left ankle sprain

April 21, 2019 5:39 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson was pulled from his start against Toronto with a left ankle sprain he injured running off the mound in the third inning.

Randal Grichuk hit a slow infield grounder in between third base and the mound. Anderson quickly moved to field the ball, slipped, then got up limping as a team trainer came out along with manager Bob Melvin.

After a brief discussion Anderson threw two warmup pitches before Melvin called for reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and retired eight batters.

