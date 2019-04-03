Brewers 1, Reds 0

Milwaukee Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 Winker rf 4 0 0 0 Cain ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf 2 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Schbler cf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0 H.Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 Peraza pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Pina c 4 0 1 1 J.Iglss ss 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 Puig ph 1 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 3 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 A.Grrtt p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 0 0 0 0 Lrenzen pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 30 0 3 0

Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0

DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Cain (2). SB_Cain (2), Yelich (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Peralta W,1-0 8 2 0 0 0 11 Wilson S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Cincinnati Castillo L,0-1 7 1 1 1 4 9 Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Castillo (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:33. A_13,439 (42,319).

