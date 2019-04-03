Listen Live Sports

Brewers 1, Reds 0

April 3, 2019 3:23 pm
 
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 Winker rf 4 0 0 0
Cain ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Yelich rf 2 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 0
T.Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 Schbler cf 3 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0
Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0
H.Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 Peraza pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Pina c 4 0 1 1 J.Iglss ss 2 0 0 0
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 Puig ph 1 0 0 0
F.Prlta p 3 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0
A.Grrtt p 0 0 0 0
Brnhart c 0 0 0 0
Lrenzen pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 30 0 3 0
Milwaukee 010 000 000—1
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0

DP_Cincinnati 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Cain (2). SB_Cain (2), Yelich (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Peralta W,1-0 8 2 0 0 0 11
Wilson S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Castillo L,0-1 7 1 1 1 4 9
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Castillo (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:33. A_13,439 (42,319).

