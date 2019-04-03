Brewers 1, Reds 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|a-Cain ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.375
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.050
|Peralta p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|5
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Schebler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|1-Peraza pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|b-Puig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnhart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|2-Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|1
|12
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-doubled for Gamel in the 8th. b-struck out for Iglesias in the 8th.
1-ran for Casali in the 8th. 2-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Cain (2). RBIs_Pina (1). SB_Yelich (1), Cain (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Braun, Shaw, Arcia); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 1.
LIDP_Moustakas.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 1-0
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|100
|3.27
|Wilson, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 0-1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|9
|107
|1.42
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.38
HBP_Castillo (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:33. A_13,439 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.