Brewers 1, Reds 0

April 3, 2019 3:24 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .154
a-Cain ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Yelich rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .375
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .182
Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Pina c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .050
Peralta p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 2 1 5 10
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .083
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .400
1-Peraza pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300
b-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnhart c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .308
2-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 0 3 0 1 12
Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 2 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-doubled for Gamel in the 8th. b-struck out for Iglesias in the 8th.

1-ran for Casali in the 8th. 2-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Cain (2). RBIs_Pina (1). SB_Yelich (1), Cain (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Braun, Shaw, Arcia); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 1.

LIDP_Moustakas.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, W, 1-0 8 2 0 0 0 11 100 3.27
Wilson, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 0-1 7 1 1 1 4 9 107 1.42
Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.38

HBP_Castillo (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:33. A_13,439 (42,319).

