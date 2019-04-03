Brewers 1, Reds 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .154 a-Cain ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Yelich rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .375 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .182 Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Pina c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .050 Peralta p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 1 2 1 5 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .083 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .400 1-Peraza pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300 b-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnhart c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .308 2-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 0 3 0 1 12

Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 2 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-doubled for Gamel in the 8th. b-struck out for Iglesias in the 8th.

1-ran for Casali in the 8th. 2-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Cain (2). RBIs_Pina (1). SB_Yelich (1), Cain (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Braun, Shaw, Arcia); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Cincinnati 0 for 1.

LIDP_Moustakas.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, W, 1-0 8 2 0 0 0 11 100 3.27 Wilson, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 0-1 7 1 1 1 4 9 107 1.42 Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.38

HBP_Castillo (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:33. A_13,439 (42,319).

