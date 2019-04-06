Brewers 13, Cubs 10

Chicago Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Zobrist rf 5 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 1 2 0 Bryant 3b 5 1 2 1 Yelich rf-lf 5 2 2 2 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Braun lf 5 1 2 4 J.Baez ss 4 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Almr Jr ph 1 1 1 1 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 5 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 1 2 1 1 Mstakas 3b 5 0 0 0 Cratini ph-c 2 0 0 1 H.Perez 2b 5 2 2 1 Dscalso 2b 5 2 3 3 Grandal c 4 2 2 1 Heyward cf 3 2 1 2 Arcia ss 3 3 3 2 Qintana p 1 0 0 0 Wodruff p 1 1 1 0 Zagunis ph 1 0 0 0 Ch.Andr p 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-rf 1 1 1 3 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0 Lester ph 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Bote ph-ss 1 0 1 0 Totals 39 10 12 10 Totals 36 13 15 13

Chicago 000 410 023—10 Milwaukee 242 020 30x—13

E_Contreras (2), Heyward (2). DP_Chicago 3. LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Bryant (3), Cain (3), Yelich (4). HR_Contreras (2), Descalso (1), Heyward (1), Braun (2), H.Perez (1), Grandal (1), Arcia (2), Thames (1). SB_Cain (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Quintana L,0-1 3 8 8 8 3 3 Brach 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Edwards Jr. 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Cishek 1 1 0 0 1 0 Kintzler 1 4 3 3 0 2 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee Woodruff 4 6 4 4 2 8 Anderson W,1-0 3 1 1 1 0 5 Albers 1 3 2 2 0 1 Williams 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Woodruff (Contreras), by Williams (Rizzo). WP_Quintana, Williams.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:36. A_34,926 (41,900).

