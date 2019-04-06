Brewers 13, Cubs 10

|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Zobrist rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bryant 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Yelich rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Braun lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|J.Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Wllm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|H.Perez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Dscalso 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Grandal c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Heyward cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Arcia ss
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Qintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wodruff p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Zagunis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Andr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Edwrds
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lester ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|36
|13
|15
|13
|Chicago
|000
|410
|023—10
|Milwaukee
|242
|020
|30x—13
E_Contreras (2), Heyward (2). DP_Chicago 3. LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Bryant (3), Cain (3), Yelich (4). HR_Contreras (2), Descalso (1), Heyward (1), Braun (2), H.Perez (1), Grandal (1), Arcia (2), Thames (1). SB_Cain (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana L,0-1
|3
|8
|8
|8
|3
|3
|Brach
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Anderson W,1-0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Albers
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Williams
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Woodruff (Contreras), by Williams (Rizzo). WP_Quintana, Williams.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:36. A_34,926 (41,900).
