Brewers 13, Cubs 10

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bryant 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.258
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Contreras c
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.389
|d-Caratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Descalso 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Heyward cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.292
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Zagunis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Lester ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Bote ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|2
|14
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|Yelich rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.379
|Braun lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.296
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Perez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|Grandal c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Arcia ss
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.174
|Woodruff p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Thames ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|36
|13
|15
|13
|5
|8
|Chicago
|000
|410
|023—10
|12
|2
|Milwaukee
|242
|020
|30x—13
|15
|0
a-struck out for Quintana in the 4th. b-struck out for Edwards Jr. in the 6th. c-homered for Anderson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Contreras in the 8th. e-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. f-singled for Strop in the 9th.
E_Contreras (2), Heyward (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Bryant (3), Cain (3), Yelich (4). HR_Descalso (1), off Woodruff; Contreras (2), off Anderson; Heyward (1), off Albers; Braun (2), off Quintana; Perez (1), off Quintana; Grandal (1), off Quintana; Arcia (2), off Edwards Jr.; Thames (1), off Kintzler. RBIs_Bryant (5), Schwarber (4), Contreras (5), Descalso 3 (4), Heyward 2 (5), Caratini (1), Almora Jr. (3), Yelich 2 (10), Braun 4 (9), Perez (1), Grandal (2), Arcia 2 (5), Thames 3 (3). SB_Cain (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Quintana); Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Perez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Schwarber, Caratini, Moustakas, Braun. GIDP_Cain, Moustakas 2.
DP_Chicago 3 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo), (Bryant, Descalso, Rizzo), (Rizzo, Baez, Cishek).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 0-1
|3
|8
|8
|8
|3
|3
|76
|10.29
|Brach
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|35
|2.25
|Edwards Jr.
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|32.40
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10.12
|Kintzler
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|25
|7.36
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|9.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|88
|6.00
|Anderson, W, 1-0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|43
|3.60
|Albers
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.50
|Williams
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|13.50
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP_Woodruff (Contreras), Williams (Rizzo). WP_Quintana, Williams.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:36. A_34,926 (41,900).
