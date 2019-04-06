Brewers 13, Cubs 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Bryant 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .267 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Baez ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .258 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Almora Jr. ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Contreras c 1 2 1 1 1 0 .389 d-Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .429 Descalso 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .500 Heyward cf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .292 Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Zagunis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .455 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Lester ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Bote ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .357 Totals 39 10 12 10 2 14

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .345 Yelich rf-lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .379 Braun lf 5 1 2 4 0 1 .296 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .167 Moustakas 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Perez 2b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .333 Grandal c 4 2 2 1 0 2 .261 Arcia ss 3 3 3 2 1 0 .174 Woodruff p 1 1 1 0 1 0 1.000 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Thames ph-rf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .300 Totals 36 13 15 13 5 8

Chicago 000 410 023—10 12 2 Milwaukee 242 020 30x—13 15 0

a-struck out for Quintana in the 4th. b-struck out for Edwards Jr. in the 6th. c-homered for Anderson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Contreras in the 8th. e-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. f-singled for Strop in the 9th.

E_Contreras (2), Heyward (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Bryant (3), Cain (3), Yelich (4). HR_Descalso (1), off Woodruff; Contreras (2), off Anderson; Heyward (1), off Albers; Braun (2), off Quintana; Perez (1), off Quintana; Grandal (1), off Quintana; Arcia (2), off Edwards Jr.; Thames (1), off Kintzler. RBIs_Bryant (5), Schwarber (4), Contreras (5), Descalso 3 (4), Heyward 2 (5), Caratini (1), Almora Jr. (3), Yelich 2 (10), Braun 4 (9), Perez (1), Grandal (2), Arcia 2 (5), Thames 3 (3). SB_Cain (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Quintana); Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Perez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Caratini, Moustakas, Braun. GIDP_Cain, Moustakas 2.

DP_Chicago 3 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo), (Bryant, Descalso, Rizzo), (Rizzo, Baez, Cishek).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, L, 0-1 3 8 8 8 3 3 76 10.29 Brach 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 35 2.25 Edwards Jr. 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 32.40 Cishek 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 10.12 Kintzler 1 4 3 3 0 2 25 7.36 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 9.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 4 6 4 4 2 8 88 6.00 Anderson, W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 0 5 43 3.60 Albers 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 4.50 Williams 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 11 13.50 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP_Woodruff (Contreras), Williams (Rizzo). WP_Quintana, Williams.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:36. A_34,926 (41,900).

