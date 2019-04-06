Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 13, Cubs 10

April 6, 2019 12:07 am
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zobrist rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Bryant 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .267
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Baez ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .258
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Almora Jr. ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Contreras c 1 2 1 1 1 0 .389
d-Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .429
Descalso 2b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .500
Heyward cf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .292
Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Zagunis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .455
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Lester ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Bote ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .357
Totals 39 10 12 10 2 14
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .345
Yelich rf-lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .379
Braun lf 5 1 2 4 0 1 .296
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .167
Moustakas 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Perez 2b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .333
Grandal c 4 2 2 1 0 2 .261
Arcia ss 3 3 3 2 1 0 .174
Woodruff p 1 1 1 0 1 0 1.000
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Thames ph-rf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .300
Totals 36 13 15 13 5 8
Chicago 000 410 023—10 12 2
Milwaukee 242 020 30x—13 15 0

a-struck out for Quintana in the 4th. b-struck out for Edwards Jr. in the 6th. c-homered for Anderson in the 7th. d-grounded out for Contreras in the 8th. e-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. f-singled for Strop in the 9th.

E_Contreras (2), Heyward (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Bryant (3), Cain (3), Yelich (4). HR_Descalso (1), off Woodruff; Contreras (2), off Anderson; Heyward (1), off Albers; Braun (2), off Quintana; Perez (1), off Quintana; Grandal (1), off Quintana; Arcia (2), off Edwards Jr.; Thames (1), off Kintzler. RBIs_Bryant (5), Schwarber (4), Contreras (5), Descalso 3 (4), Heyward 2 (5), Caratini (1), Almora Jr. (3), Yelich 2 (10), Braun 4 (9), Perez (1), Grandal (2), Arcia 2 (5), Thames 3 (3). SB_Cain (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Quintana); Milwaukee 2 (Braun, Perez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Caratini, Moustakas, Braun. GIDP_Cain, Moustakas 2.

DP_Chicago 3 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo), (Bryant, Descalso, Rizzo), (Rizzo, Baez, Cishek).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, L, 0-1 3 8 8 8 3 3 76 10.29
Brach 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 35 2.25
Edwards Jr. 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 32.40
Cishek 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 10.12
Kintzler 1 4 3 3 0 2 25 7.36
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 9.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 4 6 4 4 2 8 88 6.00
Anderson, W, 1-0 3 1 1 1 0 5 43 3.60
Albers 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 4.50
Williams 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 11 13.50
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP_Woodruff (Contreras), Williams (Rizzo). WP_Quintana, Williams.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:36. A_34,926 (41,900).

