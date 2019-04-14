Listen Live Sports

Brewers 4, Dodgers 1

April 14, 2019 12:37 am
 
Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0
Yelich rf 5 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Braun lf 5 0 1 0 Schultz p 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 4 1 2 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0
Mstakas 2b 4 2 2 1 Bllnger rf 4 1 2 1
H.Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0
T.Shaw 3b 4 0 2 2 C.Tylor lf-ss 3 0 1 0
Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0
Davies p 2 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0
Thames ph 1 0 0 0 De.Sntn p 1 0 1 0
Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Verdugo ph 1 0 1 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Pderson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 32 1 8 1
Milwaukee 010 120 000—4
Los Angeles 000 100 000—1

DP_Milwaukee 3, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grandal (2). HR_Moustakas (5), Arcia (3), Bellinger (9). SB_C.Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Davies W,2-0 7 8 1 1 0 6
Guerra S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ferguson L,0-1 2 2-3 4 1 1 2 2
Santana 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 4
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alexander 2 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Schultz 1 1 0 0 0 0

De.Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Santana (Grandal). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:54. A_53,922 (56,000).

